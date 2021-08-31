To the editor: Hasn't the Proprietor's Lodge done enough damage?
And now they want to do more by adding a marina ("Neighbors appeal state's OK for a 12-slip marina behind Proprietor’s Lodge," Eagle, Aug. 27). My heart goes out to their neighbors who have had to endure, first, the noise and disruption of the construction of the new building and enlarged parking lot, then the increased traffic through the narrow streets of the close-in neighborhood and the noise from bands and merry makers.
The marina will destroy the beauty of the setting, mar the view from the outdoor dining area, the background of wedding photos, spew gasoline into the waters and add to the noise with the starting up of motorboats all day and into the evening. I understand the original plan is to be able to transport cottage guests to the restaurant, an admirable plan. Perhaps a single dock with just enough room for the transport boat would be sufficient.
I have enjoyed meals at the Proprietor's Lodge; it's a lovely setting, but am so glad I do not live next door or even down the road from it. Keep fighting this, neighbors — anyone with a bit of sense would see that this is a very poor fit for the neighborhood and the lake.
Lynn Sunderland, Pittsfield