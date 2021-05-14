To the editor: We are supporting Mark Mills in his run for a seat on the Stockbridge Planning Board.
Mark’s campaign is based on his desire to preserve open space in Stockbridge, while encouraging more housing to accommodate Berkshire-based families and local seniors looking to downsize but stay in town. Mark is concerned that our current two- and four-acre zoning will lead to development of more million-dollar homes on large lots, which will gobble up precious open space while providing few housing opportunities to town residents.
Mark is a very well-qualified and caring man who will be a real asset to Stockbridge. We’re fortunate that he has decided to run, and we must do our best to make this opportunity materialize.
Matt and Catherine Mandel, Stockbridge