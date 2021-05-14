To the editor: The COVID real estate buying frenzy has been great for those in Berkshire County selling their homes.
But for many living in the Berkshire towns, like Stockbridge, there are no places for middle-income folks to buy or rent. I understand that full-time homeownership has been in rapid decline and is being replaced with short-term rentals.
Mark Mills, a long-term resident, but new to town governance, is bringing a range of ideas as to how the town’s integrity can be preserved and how its future might withstand the explosion of housing speculation and tourism. We can’t stay frozen in time. Vote for Mark Mills who can bring commitment and energy to the Stockbridge Planning Board.
Gail Beaudain, Stockbridge