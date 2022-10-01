To the editor: The Berkshire Citizens for Peace and Justice vigil at Park Square will mark its 20th anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 6 p.m.
Someone from BCPJ has been there every Thursday — including Thanksgivings — since 2002. The vigil began in hopes of averting the war in Iraq, but our concerns have expanded to include the environment, violence, guns, human rights, etc., but not local politics. Peace is not just the absence of war.
To mark the date, we want to invite anyone who has ever joined us over the years to return for any part of the hour. If you've honked or waved, you are welcome, too. Bring a sign about your favorite current issue, or just come and stand. We will not require you to attend every week after that.
Marion Lathrop, Canaan, N.Y.