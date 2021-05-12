To the editor: Our community can kick and scream, but when federal and state courts make decisions, they change the way local decisions are made.
One long-standing legal principle is that property owners have rights, including the right to develop their land.
Development must comply with laws and regulations to protect the town’s health and safety, but to think that somehow Stockbridge can “just say no” to development is foolhardy.
One person running for election to the Stockbridge Planning Board has demonstrated the ability to research best practices, analyze facts and make decisions on complex project applications. That person is Mark Mills.
He understands smart growth principles and the importance of adopting zoning bylaws that will maintain the rural character of Stockbridge that we cherish. Mark is concerned that the town’s mostly two- and four-acre zoning will lead to the construction of more million-dollar homes scattered across the countryside, mostly occupied by nonresidents.
Mark favors zoning that will protect open space while providing a range of housing choices that can attract Berkshire-based families and provide options to local seniors who want to downsize but stay in Stockbridge.
Stockbridge has almost 100 parcels that are larger than 20 acres. What will happen to them? Stockbridge needs to channel future development in ways that benefit the town, not merely accept what the marketplace imposes on us. Mark understands the winning formula that we need, and that’s why I’m marking my ballot for Mills.
Christine Rasmussen, Stockbridge