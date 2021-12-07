To the editor: I am writing this letter about the mask directive put into place by four people on the Pittsfield Board of Health at the request of one person, Mr. Bloom.
To me, this is more wielding of power by forcing people like myself and others who don't believe masks, plexiglass shields or vaccines are the answer to eliminating COVID-19. This is more along the lines of dictatorship, where a few people decide what everyone else has to do — no longer free choice.
If someone wants to wear the mask or get the vaccine, I say great and go for it. I would never tell them not to do it, but please don't tell me I have to when I don't agree.
As a Christian, my trust is in God and Christ Jesus. They are our answer to this COVID-19 virus and everything else that is going on in this world. We need the forgiveness for our sins, plus grace and love that comes from God our heavenly father through Christ Jesus our Lord and savior.
Bill Brookman, Pittsfield