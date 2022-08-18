To the editor: As an admirer of the wildlife art of John James Audubon and an artist myself, I found the article in the Aug. 5 Berkshire Eagle by Clarence Fanto very disheartening ("Will Mass Audubon follow other groups and remove slave owner's name?").
Audubon certainly had his faults and flaws but also great accomplishments. He was a product of his times, and unfortunately his views regarding slavery were probably held by a majority of his countrymen. At this rate, it seems that every great American from Colonial times onward could be written out of our history books. If the Seattle Audubon wishes to remove his name from their organization, then they might want to consider changing the name of their state, for President George Washington was also willing to accommodate institutional slavery.
The problem is that we cannot go back in time and correct history to suit our current beliefs and values. But such historical persons can still inspire us today even if we don't always agree with their lifestyles. And this is what the National Audubon Society has done by using his love of the natural world and its creatures to create programs of conservation, preservation and education for the benefit of all. We can't change the past, but we can try to redeem it — in this case, by using Audubon's art to inspire us to help preserve and protect what God has given us to enjoy.
Let's keep the name "Audubon."
Daniel W. Daniels, Williamstown