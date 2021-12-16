To the editor: Gov. Charlie Baker just signed into law an initiative that commits $4 billion in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and surplus state tax revenue for COVID recovery. ("Gov. Charlie Baker signs the $4 billion COVID relief bill, and cuts out some 'red tape'," Eagle, Dec. 13.)
His leadership and that of Berkshire legislators Rep. Smitty Pignatelli and Sen. Adam Hinds, deserve special recognition. Thanks to their efforts, the legislation commits nearly 10 percent of total funds to nature and climate.
These investments in nature provide countless benefits from protecting public health, wildlife and the habitats they depend on to supporting the outdoor economy to all communities across Western Massachusetts and especially those people affected by the pandemic.
We at Mass Audubon’s Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Lenox are especially thankful for Rep. Pignatelli and Sen. Hinds, who won dedicated funds to help us address significant damages suffered during the microburst storms last summer. We’re faced with rebuilding popular trails and our accessible boardwalk while helping native species reestablish themselves after hundreds of trees were destroyed throughout the 1,000-plus-acre sanctuary. With this funding alongside the outpouring of community support, we look forward to restoring full trail access in 2022.
Visits to protected open spaces — including state parks and Mass Audubon wildlife sanctuaries — have more than doubled during the pandemic, as countless people discover the natural world as a source of solace and renewal. Furthermore, nature-based climate solutions, such as conserving forests and other natural habitats, can directly mitigate the worst effects of climate change. These natural systems in Massachusetts already remove nearly 7 million tons of heat-trapping carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, with the potential to remove up to 2 million more.
Mass Audubon and our partner organizations recognize the relationship between COVID recovery and the role of nature. With its abundance of open space, jewels of nature such as Pleasant Valley, Canoe Meadows in Pittsfield, and Lime Kiln Farm in Sheffield, and a determined rural economy worthy of support, the Berkshire region’s path out of the pandemic relies upon access to nature. Given the urgency of the climate crisis, we will be advocating for making funding for nature and climate permanent.
We believe we can turn a great challenge into even greater opportunity and achievement.
Becky Cushing Gop, Lenox
The writer is regional director of Mass Audubon West.