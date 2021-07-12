To the editor: Recently, an elderly couple on a fixed income downsized by building a smaller house on one of our rural roads.
These lifelong residents carefully planned the cost of their move. Every dollar mattered.
The construction complete, the couple ordered electric service, only to have National Grid tell them they would have to pay to install the utility poles at a cost of nearly $30,000. Can you imagine how many people in Boston or Worcester order service and are forced to pay tens of thousands of dollars for the infrastructure costs of providing it? My guess is none. Yet this multibillion-dollar energy conglomerate is allowed by the state to force its rural customers to do just that.
This is just one of many examples of how rural areas are shortchanged by the state’s rules, regulations and budgets. Just look at transportation. A study by Harvard identified good public transportation as the single most important driver of economic growth. Yet we have bus service once an hour in the Berkshires, rather than once every few minutes in the city. Our service ends as early as 5:30 in the afternoon; in Boston, the last subway leaves around 1 a.m.. They have all-day-Sunday service; we have none. We have bus schedules that don’t accommodate many workers on first shift, and no service at all for those working second or third. We have a woeful lack of capital funding in our Berkshire Regional Transit Authority system, compared to billions spent on a single T station in Boston.
Over time, it’s easy to be numbed by the status quo, especially for long-serving elected officials. Let’s continue to remind ourselves that the status quo often is outrageous, especially for those among us of modest means.
It’s no surprise that Berkshire County has one of the lowest median family incomes in the state. Perhaps poverty out here has a prettier backdrop, but it is poverty nonetheless. Make no mistake: It is the long-term policies of the state that have resulted in our economic decline. No wonder so many young people leave this beautiful corner of the world. It is hard for them to imagine how to build a future here.
Patrick White, Stockbridge
The writer is a member of the Stockbridge Select Board.