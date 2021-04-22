To the editor: Is it a little too late to completely save this planet from plastic pollution or climate change?
Single-use plastic bags contribute to more than 10 percent of plastic pollution in the U.S. In Massachusetts alone, there are approximately 2 billion thin-film plastic bags used annually, yet the Environmental Protection Agency states that only 7 percent of plastic bags nationwide are recycled. The other 93 percent of bags pollute our water systems, hurt the ecosystem and damage industries such as fishing and tourism.
By passing H.992, an Act to Reduce Plastic Bag Pollution, we will get one step closer to curving and ultimately stopping the plastic pollution that is damaging our state and our planet. This bill would not cut down on any bylaws or ordinances already enacted by local counties or municipalities. Instead, it would allow for the strengthening of these ordinances and future measures.
Passing this bill is the first step in securing a safe environment for future generations. With this bill as our foundation, Massachusetts can truly become a state in the front lines against climate change.
Sara Sanchez Alarcon, Williamstown