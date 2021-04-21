To the editor: What week is it? If you guessed Earth week, you’d be correct.
Approximately 46 percent of American lakes really aren’t that safe for swimming, fishing or even aquatic life. Why, you ask? They’re extremely polluted.
On average, one person produces 30 pounds of waste a week, so this means three to four pounds a day. You know there’s always that time of year where we say we're going to start recycling, but three weeks later it's slipped out of your mind. This year we need to say it and we need to act upon it.
Our planet is being ruined along with the habitats that live on it — all because what? Because we don’t want to wash our dishes so we get plastic/paper to replace it, or how we drink plastic water bottles when we could get a reusable that will last. Is our planet really worth our selfishness?
Massachusetts needs to switch over to 100 percent renewable energy, 8 other states have already pledged to do so, and it’s our turn.
Here at MASSPIRG we have definitely made progress, as Gov. Charlie Baker signed last session's climate bill. The 100% Clean Act should be passed; there’s no reason anyone should be against saving the planet seeing how we're the ones who let it get to this point!
Casey Moore, Hinsdale
The writer is a MASSPIRG student.