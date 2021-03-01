Mass. should reform its recycling picture
To the editor: Pittsfield’s debate about whether or not to implement a pay-as-you-throw trash system misses an important point: the responsibility to deal with packaging and other waste should rest with the companies that make the products, not taxpayers.
We cannot solve upstream problems with downstream solutions. Many municipalities in Massachusetts have been saddled with an increase in recycling costs. These municipalities often made money on their recyclables until 2018, when China ceased taking the U.S.’s nonrecyclable recyclables. Today, on average, municipalities in Massachusetts are paying $100 a ton for recycling.
Massachusetts needs to adopt an extended producer responsibility for packaging law to reduce waste. Extended producer responsibility holds producers responsible for the quantity and toxicity of their products. If adopted by the state Legislature, producers would pay more based on how recyclable or reusable their packaging is. In Quebec and France, where these types of systems are in place, recycling rates are higher and corporations have redesigned their packaging to make it more recyclable, nontoxic and in some cases reusable. The Massachusetts Legislature needs to pass state Rep. Michael Day’s An Act to Save Recycling Costs in the Commonwealth bill (H.1553) to support its citizens, municipalities and to hold those who make packaging take financial responsibility, rather than taxpayers.
Kemly Derby, Pittsfield