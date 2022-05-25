To the editor: Our Legislature is working on a climate bill that will mandate changes by 2035.
It would mandate that all cars sold after 2035 be electric only, no hybrid cars.
Currently, most electric cars cost $40,000 or more and can only go 200 to 300 miles on a full charge. There is no disposal or recycling plan for all the batteries that will need replacing in the next 10 to 15 years. What about all the toxic chemicals in these batteries? I haven’t heard one environmentalist advocate for a safe disposal plan yet.
Lower-income families in urban areas will be disproportionately impacted due to lack of charging stations for renters and people that use on-street parking. I’ve yet to hear this addressed by our progressive leaders.
We need to use all the tools available to address climate change. This includes using fossil fuels more efficiently, heating with gas and driving more hybrid cars that get better gas mileage. Our elected leaders are out of touch, trying to grandstand while they eye higher positions of power within our state.
John DiTomasso, Peru