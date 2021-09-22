To the editor: The Eagle's recent weekend edition included a compelling editorial outlining how our nation and Massachusetts should move forward regarding managing the COVID crisis. ("Our Opinion: Keep defenses up, temperature down in COVID fight," Eagle, Sept. 18.)
While it wisely urges everyone to lower the temperature during COVID discussions, it also recommends that Gov. Charlie Baker's administration should, like other states, explore "vaccine verification options" in order "to take some of the burden off of local health boards." After what my husband and I witnessed during a recent trip to Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, I couldn't agree more that Baker's administration needs to consider this option.
During our trip, we were stunned by how many visitors we met from Florida, Tennessee, Georgia and Wisconsin who were unvaccinated, not planning to ever get vaccinated or insisted on sharing COVID misinformation. One woman went into detail about how ill she became from COVID but still had no plans to become vaccinated despite health experts recommendations to the contrary because she is "already protected by my antibodies."
Another gentleman espoused the "Bill Gates wanted to put a chip in you" conspiracy. We also encountered folks who questioned the efficacy of masks. On two occasions, we met middle-aged men who claimed to be engineers — one mechanical, the other electrical — who were ardent anti-vaxxers. Regarding the engineers, I'm familiar with Tier I university engineering — a curriculum that includes courses in advanced mathematics, probability, statistics and physics. That these men of science appeared to abandon the foundations of their educations — the rigorous study and application of facts — because they believe a public health crisis is a political issue was very unsettling.
Considering the rise of the delta variant, and as I'm not eligible for a booster until December, traveling by plane for leisure is something I'm not comfortable doing. Still, I thought I would be safe traveling in my own state where leadership has from the beginning followed the science regarding COVID and has one of the highest percentages of vaccinated residents in the country. That said, after my recent encounters with these folks from states whose leadership and residents don't see COVID as the life-threatening illness it truly is and the importance of getting vaccinated so that we can end this devastating pandemic, The Eagle's recommendation that Massachusetts' leadership seriously consider "vaccine verification options" is a prudent one indeed.
Melissa Bye, Sandisfield