To the editor: Regarding the recent article in The Eagle and with apologies to Dashiell Hammett, I'm shocked — shocked — to find that there aren't enough vaccinations available for the Berkshires.
Since the opening of availability to the 65 to 74 age group in Massachusetts, I have been trying multiple times a day to find available locations for vaccinations that weren't in and around Boston. Any availability I found resulted in zero available after I jumped through the necessary electronic hoops just to get to a result. Where sites were shown as having availability, such as pharmacies, by the time I went through the machinations required to actually make an appointment, the nearby site that initially showed places told me none were available.
Heading back to the websites I found the sites still showing availability, so the obvious problem is the sites are inaccurate. Using the other forms of vaccination searches gave me equally frustrating results. On March 17, perhaps with a bit of Irish luck, I managed to snag an appointment in Greenfield. Unfortunately, there are no provisions for multiple bookings so I was still on the search for an appointment for my wife. She encouraged me to take the appointment I had and we could continue to search for her in the coming days.
I kept hitting the refresh button and, on occasion, previously unavailable options showed a place, but by the time I got to the next page it was gone. Persistence won out and I did manage to get her an appointment, although two days later. We both took the hour-plus drive from Dalton to Greenfield with the hopes of managing to wrangle a vaccine for her but to no avail. Thankfully when I got my vaccination I was also booked for my follow-up in exactly 28 days. When I booked, I asked if my wife's upcoming second shot could be coordinated with mine but was told that it wasn't possible due to the methods used for the bookings. We were assured that my wife would get hers. I understood and am accepting of my need to make four separate, 100-mile round-trip journeys in order to get our vaccinations done.
I had signed up for the statewide appointment system that was introduced on March 12 and was rewarded with a single offering in Natick Mall. A wonderful system.
Paul Tabone, Dalton