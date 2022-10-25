To the editor: It is very important that voters have a choice of candidates at every level.
The present party system has failed the people of Massachusetts in this regard. The Republican Party offers no candidate for the statewide office of treasurer. The only opposition to the Democratic Party for that position is from the Libertarian Party.
More shockingly, the Republicans offer no opposition for 40 percent of the seats in the Senate and 69 percent of the seats in the House, conceding control of the Legislature to the Democratic Party before the election is held. The Democratic Party is not contesting one Republican-held seat in the Senate and 16 Republican-held seats in the House. This is not preventing a one-party state; it is enshrining one.
Presently, a party which obtains three percent of the vote for a statewide office is considered a major party. It gets an automatic place on the ballot. All others must gather thousands of signatures. Only the Democratic and Republican parties presently have this status. Despite this disadvantage, the Libertarian party, the Green and Rainbow Party, and the Workers Party have gotten on the ballot for several statewide offices and, together with unenrolled and independent candidates, for a small number of Legislature seats.
If a voter wishes to vote to prevent a one-party state, that vote is better spent selecting a Libertarian, Green and Rainbow or Workers Party candidate for statewide office and giving them a place on the ballot next time rather than voting for a major party which has given up trying.
Bill Ketcham, Adams