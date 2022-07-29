To the editor: Maura Healey is currently working three very big jobs.
She is currently serving as our state attorney general with a large portfolio, running for the top of the ticket in a statewide campaign and is in deep learning mode about the needs of the entire state to prepare to serve as governor.
She juggled all three of these responsibilities last week when she was in Pittsfield. ("If elected governor, what would Maura Healey do to spur economic development in the Berkshires?," Eagle, July 21.) I am both impressed by and grateful to Maura as she balanced checking in with her office, asking great questions during briefings about housing and transportation and engaging with voters at Third Thursday. She topped the day off with some impromptu one-on-one basketball with a hotshot Pittsfield youth on The Common. Those jump shots in heels were something to see.
Maura is a natural. She does not back down from hard things. Whether it is a complex issue or having a thoughtful one-on-one conversation with a voter who has not been a past supporter. Maura has sound judgement and great instincts. Thank you, Maura Healey, for the great visit to the Berkshires. We count on seeing you many more times in the years to come.
Tricia Farley-Bouvier, Pittsfield
The writer is the state representative for the 3rd Berkshire Massachusetts Congressional District.