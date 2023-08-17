Letter: Mayor and council candidates: What are your plans to bring back PIttsfield?

To the editor: How many of you can remember North Street when General Electric was the major industry in Pittsfield?
Were there lots of empty stores on North Street or any other business venue in town? Walk with me from England Brothers north to the Textile Shop, Mike’s Army and Navy store, Jim’s House of Shoes, Besse Clarke. Now we’ll cross the street, going to Rosenfeld’s, Holden and Stone, and a couple of other clothing shops whose names escape me. There were several boutique clothing shops, one of which was Yezzie’s. There were several local jewelry stores like Comet’s. Oh, and movie theaters: the Capitol, Palace, Union Square and the Strand on North Street. There was another on Tyler Street as well. Bakeries abounded, such as the Pittsfield Rye and several others throughout the city. There were beauty shops, barber shops and other similar service businesses available.
Why couldn’t we have that again? I am asking our mayoral and city councilor candidates (especially at-large): Who of you are willing to pitch in to do this? There is help available from the federal government. President Biden wants to bring critical industries back to the United States. Why can’t Pittsfield get one of them?
A friend said we don’t have the necessary labor force. I say, if you build it, they will come. I will vote for those who will work to make this happen. Publish your plans for what you want to do here in The Berkshire Eagle and on social media. You will have my vote.
Barbara Roberts, Pittsfield