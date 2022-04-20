To the editor: On behalf of all the tax-paying citizens of any town who must navigate Tamarack Road, near Bousquet Mountain, we cordially Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer to drive her personal car on the deep-cratered road — just once.
It was not even a clever publicity stunt when the Pittsfield director of road services pretended to assist his road-paving work crew, nor was it a good attempt to pretend anything was being fixed. I sat down the road in my car and watched this work crew just throw a few shovels of filler on the very edges, then move on. I sat there in stunned disbelief, and sadly, my low expectations were satisfied.
Once again, Mayor Tyer, please drive your personal car down Tamarack Road once. If you do, you’ll experience a driving challenge like no other. Get it fixed, but do it properly and with qualified oversight. The residents will gladly support the time it takes to get the job done right.
Mike Lawrence, Richmond