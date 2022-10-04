To the editor: In the Sept. 27 City Council meeting, the mayor nominated Finance Director Matthew Kerwood to the Board of Assessors.
The conflict of interests in this appointment is evident, but what this appointment indicates is that the mayor and the appointee Kerwood both are engaging in profoundly poor judgment. The appointee currently oversees the city's finance, treasurer's and tax departments. Massachusetts General Laws, Chapter 41, Section 24 prohibits assessors from serving as tax collectors. Beyond the law, there are best practices that state that financial, tax and treasurer are always separated. It is not that one person cannot perform all functions; it is generally that one ought not do so.
The separation of financial oversight, which is virtually mandated in private business, logically extends to governance of property owners and taxpayers generally. That director Kerwood is currently directing finance and treasury is an artifact that dates back to the prior administration and does not originate from him or the mayor. However, the mayor's decision to now further conflate oversight of the tax department with the Board of Assessors is a terrible abuse of common sense, legal sense and financial sense. The problem now unfortunately extends to the appointee, Kerwood.
Charles Kronick, Pittsfield
The writer represents Ward 2 on the Pittsfield City Council.