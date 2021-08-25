To the editor: Yeah, let's adopt a wait-and-see attitude with a novel deadly virus ("Masks will not be universally required at McCann Technical School," Eagle, Aug. 21).
We do that with polio, measles, mumps and rubella, right? Oh, that's right, we don't allow kids in schools without proof of those vaccinations. Curious that the "freedom fighters" aren't squawking about those or about any of the other "restrictions on freedoms" that we call public health. Let's politicize and do away with all public health and see how that goes.
Why target this one disease? Let's make it all a free-for-all. Total personal freedom. Don't monitor my water quality. We can lose the sanitation department and save big time. Drive as fast as you want. Do away with food safety standards. Let industry pollute our air, soil and water as much as they want. Do away with government inspections of food, restaurants, meat plants, etc. Text while you're driving. And allow all kids to buy and smoke cigarettes. We don't want to impinge upon anyone's freedoms for the public good. That's clearly what freedom is, right?
So, "freedom fighters" who oppose vaccines and masks: If you or your kid get COVID, do you run for care to the same people who told you to wear masks and get vaccines? If so, why? Why trust them for after-the-fact care, but not preventive measures? Because there is zero logic in your thinking and total ignorance of both what public health is and what a novel virus is. I never thought I'd see the day when parents fought so hard to increase their kids' risk of falling ill and possibly having long-term effects or dying. If their health doesn't motivate you, perhaps this will. Should you, or your kids get COVID and need care, the costs of care could, and likely would, bankrupt you. Let's wait and see.
Shame on politicians, school committees, etc., for caving in to the vocal minority. You have fanned the flames of ignorance.
Peter May, North Adams