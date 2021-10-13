To the editor: With his declaration that Republicans will not raise the debt ceiling in December, Mitch McConnell is saying the quiet part out loud.
McConnell has been a particularly troubling force for some time, putting politics before country at ever turn. His refusal to consider President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court, reasoning that it was too close to the election, was firmly rebutted by his race to seat Amy Coney Barrett just days prior to the 2020 election.
McConnell often couches his actions in deep-seated principle; the problem is those principles are in no way deep-seated. They are purely conditional, and ebb and flow based upon who holds power in the moment. While Trump was spending at a record clip, we heard nothing from Republican deficit hawks; now that the tables have turned, McConnell once again returns to the position that debt is bad.
As a country, we deserve better than politicians whose rhetoric shifts based upon who is in power, and what rhetoric will best serve their own advantage. The debt ceiling is an artificial limit and has increasingly become a political football. We should, quite frankly, do away with the concept that politicians must consent to pay bills that we have already run up. They have the potential to weigh in on those debts when they pass budgets. They have the ability to modify deficits or debts by adjusting taxes to cover those expenses that they authorize in their budgets. For those like McConnell, this may be a game. The rest of us just get to foot the bill.
Should McConnell allow the debt ceiling vote to fail in December, we must remember it is he who bears the responsibility of having shuttered the government once again.
Brian W. Barnett, Glendale