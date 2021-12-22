To the editor: Declining enrollment is a national trend, exacerbated by the continuing pandemic. ("MCLA's enrollment dropped by half in 10 years — by far more than any other state college," Eagle, Dec. 17.)
This is especially true at more rural campuses and small liberal arts colleges like the Massachusetts College for Liberal Arts in North Adams. As someone who has taught at major universities, and represents several in my professional life, my wife and I visited MCLA for the first time this fall. Our guide, graduating senior AJ Burton, was outstanding. Being parents of students at other undergrad and graduate programs, we have a basis of comparison, and can report that this was the most organized, thoughtful and inspired campus tour that we have ever been on. You don’t just have to go on US News & World Report, which recently ranked the school as number 7 among top public colleges nationwide, to see the outside validation. Talk to high school teachers and college counselors as well as professors at MCLA, and they too will sing its praises.
In addition, rather than faceless apps and automated group emails, an educational administrator was very helpful in speaking to my wife and answering her and my follow-up questions. We are proud that an affordable, inclusive and publicly funded college continues to thrive in Berkshire County despite the challenges, and The Berkshire Eagle can do better in reflecting that popular sentiment. Last week, we got good news. Our youngest daughter was accepted at MCLA after applying through early action and will be attending in the next academic year.
Marco Greenberg, Great Barrington