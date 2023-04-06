Letter: MCLA shelter plan could have long-term detrimental effects

To the editor: I recently read your paper’s editorial on Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts' plan to house homeless people in the Berkshire Towers. ("Our Opinion: MCLA shelter decision must be made with entire community impact — and transparency — in mind," Eagle, April 1.)
Thank you for continuing to bring this issue to light.
I moved to North Adams in 1977 to attend North Adams State College. At the time it was busting at the seams with students. Baby boomers were very attracted to going to the college because it was affordable, it was furthest from the eastern part of Massachusetts, and they could earn a degree in which they could easily find a job after graduation (business, teaching, social work, psychology). Perhaps MCLA could add another degree program like hotel and tourism that would lead to employment. This would be a good fit for our area.
When the college changed its name to Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, I believe it also verged from is successful model. Years have passed and poor decisions continue. The quick money to be had by leasing college buildings for homelessness would have detrimental long-term effects for the college. Having a homeless shelter on campus would be another poor decision for the health of the college.
Homelessness is a complex problem, and I question if North Adams (rural, few jobs available, almost no apartments to be found) is best for large numbers of those in the situation. I feel strongly that MCLA's enrollment would be weakened even more if The Berkshire Towers housed the homeless.
Sheila Dassatti, North Adams