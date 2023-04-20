Letter: MCLA shelter plan is the right thing to do

To the editor: I think a college campus is a wonderful place to house families. ("MCLA may turn one of its dorms into a homeless shelter for families. Some North Adams officials are wary of the plan," Eagle, March 24.)
Why not provide tutoring for the children and free GED or college classes to the parents? Why not create an atmosphere that is welcoming and inclusive? Why not envelop them into the community?
A broad body of research shows that people in supportive housing use emergency health services less frequently and are less likely to be incarcerated. Supportive housing can aid people with disabilities in getting better health care and help families trying to keep their children out of foster care. Supportive housing is a highly effective strategy that combines affordable housing with intensive coordinated services to help people struggling with chronic physical and mental health issues maintain stable housing and receive appropriate health care.
By providing safe, supportive housing and available community services, we can make a difference. The possibilities are endless. And yes, I would support this in my neighborhood.
Nancy Stuart, Lee