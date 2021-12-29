To the editor: I recently read in The Eagle about lower enrollment levels at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams. ("MCLA's enrollment dropped by half in 10 years — by far more than any other state college," Eagle, Dec. 17.)
It’s really sad to see what is happening to this school. Their enrollments are down more than any state college or university in Massachusetts. The administration should seriously consider changing its name back to “North Adams State College.” A name change would make the school more attractive to potential students around the state and beyond.
John DiTomasso, Peru
The writer is a Class of 1991 MCLA graduate.