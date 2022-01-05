To the editor: I would imagine that the name Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts might itself discourage some potential high school applicants.
The term " liberal arts" itself may seem outdated. I'd suggest a name that honors a specific worthy individual. For example: Harvard, Yale, Vasser, Smith, Amherst, Williams — all named after benefactors or distinguished individuals. The school may borrow from this person's standing or reflect appreciation for this individual's generosity.
Would you consider renaming MCLA Susan B. Anthony College or Sojourner Truth College? This would be national. MC is not in LA.
Barry Lobovits, Pittsfield