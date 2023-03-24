Letter: MCLA's nursing bachelor degree program a good sign for our region's care

To the editor: I am writing to applaud the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts for its decision to establish a bachelor of science in nursing program here in the Berkshires. ("MCLA is adding an undergraduate nursing program to help address a demand for nurses in Berkshire County and boost enrollment at the North Adams college," Eagle, March 17.)
Our community’s longstanding associate degree nursing program at Berkshire Community College has served our region well for many decades. But as the demand for bachelor’s degrees for new nurses is increasing, BCC graduates have had no Berkshire-based options for educational advancement (aside from online programs). This shortage has placed Berkshire County’s health care sector at a disadvantage in recruiting bachelor’s level nurses, who have left our area to complete degrees elsewhere. And for aspiring nurses seeking direct entry into bachelor’s level programs, leaving the region has been their only option.
The American Association of Colleges of Nursing in 2021 surveyed 645 schools of nursing and found that 40.6 percent of hospitals and other health care settings are requiring new hires to have a bachelor’s degree in nursing, while 77.4 percent of employers are expressing a strong preference for BSN program graduates.
The health care field across the U.S. is suffering from a shortage of clinicians, especially in primary care, and we need more nurses here in Berkshire County to care for our residents. Community Health Programs Berkshires stands ready to support students and educators in this new program, and to provide meaningful employment following their degree completion.
Richard H. Gregg, Great Barrington
The writer is the interim chief executive officer of Community Health Programs Berkshires.