To the editor: While I agree with state Senate candidate Huff Tyler Templeton that health care is a human right and that overturning Roe v. Wade deprives women of personal liberty (“Letter: Roe's demise should sharpen health care policy approach,” Eagle, June 25), his assertion that "Medicare for All" could lead to tyranny is erroneous.
The real tyranny is that health insurance corporations continue to determine how we deliver health care with 20 percent or more of health care expenditures wasted on health insurance company overhead, profits and executive salaries while some 60,000 Americans die annually because they lack or have inadequate health insurance.
According to a Yale School of Public Health study, some 338,000 excess deaths during the COVID pandemic would have been prevented if we had a universal health care system, and more than $100 billion would have been saved. To make matters worse, medical bankruptcy is the leading cause of personal bankruptcy in the U.S., and 20 percent of Americans carry medical debt. A system that by design puts people into poverty and allows them to die needlessly is tyrannical.
Medicare has an overhead of just two to three percent. Though it needs improvements, it is a highly successful and popular program that provides for most of seniors' medical needs. Citizens under 65 also deserve good care and are covered in most other industrialized countries with some type of national health plan. With few exceptions, legalized abortion is the law of the land in all of these countries.
In addition, Mr. Templeton's assertion that “union members dislike MFA” is simply false. Some union leaders may be against it, but they are out of step with their rank and file. Union leaders like Sara Nelson of the Association of Flight Attendants, National Nurses United (the largest nurses’ union) and Christian Smalls of the Amazon Labor Union are strong supporters. Having Medicare for All would allow unions to bargain harder for better wages and other benefits. Templeton's claim that companies like Moderna oppose MFA is like saying that the fox disapproves of henhouse fence.
Massachusetts will soon have a realistic opportunity to become the first state to enact Medicare for All, just as Saskatchewan was the first Canadian province to adopt that nation's highly successful single-payer system. Electing leaders like Paul Mark for state Senate will help make that possible.
Henry Rose, Dalton
The writer is a retired physician, member of Physicians for a National Health Program.