To the editor: Please welcome two local riders to our Pan-Mass Challenge effort.
The Pan-Mass Challenge is a bike-a-thon that raises money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar goes toward research and treatment of cancer.
These new riders have committed to fighting cancer and will pedal from the New York border to Provincetown as part of team Forza G. Matthew Behnke will be participating for his first year in person. Matt was inspired to ride after losing a close friend to lymphoma; they shared the love of cycling. Evan Hickok joins the effort. I have had the pleasure of getting to know Evan through local rides, and he has been inspired to commit to riding in this event.
Forza-G is a PMC team of 68 riders working to raise more than $600,000. These riders are primarily from Massachusetts and include seasoned riders: Craig Smith, Fredrick Knight, Suzanne Merritt, Kevin Mitts, Paul Smyth and Sam Smith. Craig is a 15-year veteran, and Suzanne is an unrivaled champion for making a difference in cancer treatment. All the riders' stories can be accessed through the Forza G team page at pmc.org.
Also, friend and local rider Richard Simons participate in the PMC in his effort to make a difference in his ninth year. Rich inspires me in the spring to get pedaling and shares his admirable insights.
There are many ways you can join us in this challenge: Read the stories of the riders and perhaps share them with a friend; contact a rider to learn more; sponsor any of these riders for any amount. None of this would be possible without the sponsors, so I ask: Won’t you help us join this fight against cancer?
We will ride on Aug. 5, 6 and 7 to go across the state, but it isn’t about the ride. And lastly, a major shout-out to all of our sponsors. Between these riders alone, there are hundreds of sponsors that make this event possible. Thank you so much.
Daniel J. Moon, Pittsfield
The writer is a member of Team Forza G participating in the Pan-Mass Challenge.