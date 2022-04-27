To the editor: I would like to share my observations I witnessed at the April 23 large fire that involved three buildings on Lincoln Street. ("Lincoln Street fire displaces more than 30 residents from 3 buildings in Pittsfield, with no injuries," Eagle, April 23.)
I was there as a local member of the American Red Cross disaster action team. The Pittsfield Fire Department, under the command of Chief Tom Sammons, as always did an outstanding job of containing and extinguishing the fire. Fortunately, all occupants evacuated the buildings with no injuries and there were no firefighters injured battling the fire. Our EMS teams were also on scene to treat any injuries and transport to hospitals if needed. Fire apparatus and crews from surrounding departments were assisting at the scene and covering in Pittsfield fire stations to answer calls. Pittsfield Police controlled the scene and surrounding area for everyone’s safety. The Salvation Army was on scene providing food and water to firefighters and displaced residents.
Due to the number of displaced residents, including children, the Red Cross needed a safe, warm and spacious location to tend to their needs. With the assistance from Chief Sammons, a call was made, and the Ralph Froio Senior Center was made available for that purpose. The center’s director Jim Clark welcomed us and went out of his way to assure we had everything we needed to help those affected. Mayor Linda Tyer also arrived to ensure we had all that we needed.
Robert Barry, local coordinator for FEMA, arranged through the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office transportation for victims from the fire scene to the Senior Center.
With much community support, the six Red Cross volunteers, all from Berkshire County, were able to provide assistance, including funds for lodging, food, personal care products and more. And all of this was completed by 11 p.m. on Friday.
Anyone interested in helping those displaced by this fire, donations of clothing and financial contributions are being gratefully excepted at The Christian Center on Linden Street in Pittsfield.
Dan Amuso, Pittsfield