To the editor: So they want to prohibit congressmen from buying or selling stocks. Owning stocks might influence their decisions and they may use their “insider knowledge” to profit from trades.
Of course that is true. Congressmen might also sell a home and so give a tax break for that. They might buy a loan and plan a policy to increase interest rates. Or, their spouse might have a job and they might promote high wages. Should they be prohibited from buying houses, taking out loans or keeping a job because they will benefit from that?
Prohibiting trades might discourage any successful person from seeking public office. It makes no sense, unless we do not want people who save or are interested in business to run for public office. Such people might interfere with the government being in charge of everything. Is that the real reason for this proposal?
It would be much, much better if the government were to have a smaller role in business. Then congressmen would not stand to gain or lose from their decisions. No one is promoting that because getting the government out of the way of business would benefit the public and not the rent-seekers. Instead, out flies this proposal that sounds good but will benefit no one.
Charles Strehl, Sheffield