Memories from the passing of Nancy Vale
To the editor: I met Nancy Vale in 1987 at Naumkeag’s annual garden party fundraiser. She and her husband, Michael, were lively, theatrical people who promised to help my newly minted Berkshire Opera Company.
I made them board members on the spot. In 1988, I had to find a new venue. Jonas Dovedenas came to my rescue offering the 1,200-seat theater erected by The Bible Speaks with money given them by his wife, Elizabeth, a Dayton/Hudson chain store heiress. Her father insisted she have the $7 million returned. The money was spent. The religious group decamped overnight to Baltimore.
Planning the season at Nancy Vale’s home she immediately set about filling the bare theater vestibule with flowers to make it look attractive and organized a group of volunteers to help people to their seats. The jump from a venue with 400 seats to one with 1,200 was daunting. I had chosen Offenbach’s popular work “La Perichole” (“The Street Singer”), in which there was a guest part for the likes of Nancy’s husband, Michael, who after many Broadway plays was now spokesman for Dunkin Donuts in ubiquitous TV commercials.
I described the part to Nancy, after which she said ‘’Michael will do it’’ to my surprise. William Morris was his high-fee agent, whom I could not pay. So we three met in my Lee office to draw up Michael’s “contract” one Saturday morning. I worried out loud about filling 1,200 seats. Michael put me at ease when he said “If they find out I’m in it, you’ll fill seats; it’s the power of television.”
On the afternoon of the last night, I had a phone call from Nancy to say Michael had a traffic accident on the Taconic Parkway and might not make the performance. I arrived at the theater to find a banged up Michael, covered in bruises, attended by a very concerned Nancy. “The show must go on, Rex,” they said in unison. Michael assured me he could do it. That night more people than ever waited backstage to speak to Michael. Seeing me over his shoulder he said, “What did I tell you? The power of television,’’ as he busily signed autographs, the beloved Nancy by his side.
Rex Hearn, Lee