To the editor: When the government was finished gouging me, I knew that for decades I would not be free,
but I would be living in uncertainty and fear — a fear that would go on for years and years.
An uncertain right to cast a ballot, the end of deferments, which hit me like a mallet.
A government that was reactionary and mean, and in which compassion was almost never seen,
that gave me a low number in the draft lottery, and destroyed my self-confidence completely,
even though I was native-born and free, born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, in 1953, as in City Hall you can see.
Bruce Peck, Pittsfield