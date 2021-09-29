To the editor: I was a “townie” in North Adams for 37 years until my husband and I bought a house in Adams a little more than three years ago.
One day when I was 9 years old, my mother decided she wanted to audition for this upcoming rendition of "A Christmas Carol" at the Mohawk and wanted to take me, too. I was in third grade.
My mother and I were both chosen to be in this play. My mother had several roles like Mrs. Fezziwig and one of the thieves who ransacks Scrooge’s belongings after he dies. I was cast as an extra, which really allowed me to be in any scene I wanted with the director's permission. So I made fast friends with many of the cast and was allowed to be in many scenes with the children that I wasn’t originally supposed to be in.
It was so exciting. Not only was I going to act in a play but there were actors there from Broadway. I met so many amazing people of all ages, sexes and races. It was and still is one of the most amazing times I’ve ever had in my life.
I’m scared about what might happen to the Mohawk. I can reconcile with it being unused but vacant. But I can’t imagine it not being there. After all these years of lying dormant, she deserves a grand rebirth.
Andrea Owens, Adams