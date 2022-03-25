To the editor: A bleak and unlucky life, I used to have.
It wasn't all because I was bad. It was also because the government gave me bad luck, too, and put my life in a perpetual blue: an uncertain "right" to cast a ballot; the end of college deferments, which hit me like a mallet; a low number in the draft lottery, which destroyed my self-confidence and left me unfree; and a government that was reactionary and mean and from which compassion was almost never seen.
These are my memories of the Nixon years. My memories are so intense, I still can't shed tears.
Bruce Peck, Pittsfield