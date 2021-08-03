To the editor: The Eagle’s article about the unmet mental health needs of young people awakens my heart and mind ("With mental health care shortages, activists and families say Berkshire County kids need a local option for inpatient care," Eagle, Friday).
For about 45 years, I have helped to build and lead nonprofit mental health programs, many similar to Gould Farm. I also had a five-year chapter as president of the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, during which time we convened a community collaboration following the suicides of several young men in Great Barrington in the mid-1990s. Now, amidst the mental health tsunami induced by the pandemic, we are deeply worried about our youth.
While I applaud the efforts of Berkshire Medical Center to recruit child and youth psychiatric physicians and also create a youth-oriented intensive outpatient program, I wonder if their largely empty North Adams hospital might be considered as a site for inpatient acute psychiatric hospitalization and subacute residential treatment with a focus on youth? This could serve not only local needs but also needs throughout New England, and likely become a revenue source for BMC.
Virgil Stucker, Monterey