To the editor: I can’t understand why the government of Pittsfield and/or local entrepreneurs are not trying to get a microchip company to come to Pittsfield.
It would be a good fit. There are good transportation facilities available. We are close to interstate highway systems. If the former transformer area at Woodlawn and Tyler streets is being fixed, that would be a great location for such an industry. It would bring workers to the city and Berkshire County. It would give our young people a reason to remain in the area.
Would that the powers that be could act on this. A regrowth of this city would be so good to experience.
Barbara Roberts, Pittsfield