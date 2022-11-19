To the editor: I approached Tuesday’s CNN town hall hosted by Jake Tapper with an open mind. At first, I was impressed by Mr. Pence's measured tone and his heartfelt plea for a paradigm shift — a shift in which the American electorate embraces civility.
Mr. Pence appeared honest, expressing his commitment on Jan. 6, 2021, to our Constitution and his role in ensuring the peaceful transfer of power. He also said that on Jan. 6 it was important for him to be "part of the solution," having spent hours on the phone with law enforcement and political leaders "working the problem." All while Donald Trump, safely at the White House, did nothing to discourage the rioters, who, while calling for Mr. Pence's hanging, desecrated the sacred seat of our democracy. As Mr. Pence said, Trump was “part of the problem.”
Unfortunately, once I learned that Mr. Pence supported Republicans during the 2022 midterms who were vocal deniers of the 2020 election results, any respect and trust I gained for the former vice president evaporated. Mr. Pence emphasized that his Christian faith is the guiding force in his life. He stated more than once that he prioritizes 1. God 2. Country followed by 3. The Republican Party. However, during the recent midterms, it appears that Mr. Pence's priorities became scrambled, as evidenced by his choosing to support election-denying Republicans. After this admission, I came to understand that Mr. Pence's repeated claims of loyalty to country over party were simple cases of lip service performed by a self-serving politician who used the town hall as a vehicle to sell his recently published book.
Mr. Pence performed his constitutional duty on Jan. 6. Still, that he later endorsed candidates who by questioning the legitimacy of our electoral process undermine one of the most fundamental principles of our democracy — free and fair elections — which proves he doesn’t stand out as a profile in courage. Unlike conservative Republican Liz Cheney, who sacrificed her political career on the altar of our beloved Constitution and continues to put country over party when push comes to shove, Mr. Pence abandoned his Christian and patriotic values and pandered to the radical wing of the Republican Party.
Because of this, I doubt history will remember Mr. Pence kindly. He is certainly no Liz Cheney.
Melissa Bye, Sandisfield