Letter: Mike Pence needs to go to confession

To the editor: There isn’t a time when Mike Pence speaks he doesn’t give us a sermon on what a devout evangelical Christian he is.

This is the same person whom Donald Trump encouraged the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrectionists to hang. So I found it quite astonishing he is now lambasting the Department of Justice over Donald Trump’s recent indictment.

But I shouldn’t have. Pence ditched his moral turpitude so he can remain friendly to the Trump voting base. I wonder if his maker will find a way to forgive this hypocrite. I hope not.

Joseph Lipa, Pittsfield

