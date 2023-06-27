Letter: Mike's Maytag still here for our customers

To the editor: There seems to be some confusion as to whether Mike's Maytag is closing.
Alliance Appliance closed their doors the same week that The Eagle ran a story about my 50 years in the appliance business. ("Mike Spelman of Mike's Maytag has been on the job so long he's even outlasted the Maytag Corporation," Eagle, June 8.)
I am here to state that we have no plans on retiring any time soon. We look forward to helping Alliance Appliance's former customers with future sales and service.
Mike Spelman, Pittsfield