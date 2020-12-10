Mill Town Capital housing project could use some fresh air
To the editor:
Fiat lux — let there be light. Here in Berkshire County there exists a special type of architecture immediately identifiable to the rest of the country as New England. Properties exhibiting this unique appearance often appear in magazines like Yankee. (Hotel on North is a city example.) They are characterized by lots of large windows through which light streams in all seasons and porches front and back which have the potential to host meetings in the fresh air and sunshine, perhaps allowing children playing cards or board games or human beings socializing in the summer.
Our present experience with COVID-19 almost mandates that access to fresh air be included with every present and future housing establishment. Forward-thinking developers must be watching the droves of people exiting large cities where people live “cheek to jowl” and infection rates are astronomical. These people know what a place in the country means, it means space to breathe and fresh air and sunshine. It means the potential to avoid illness and to thrive.
Which brings me to the design of Mill Town Capital’s project on Tyler Street. Most of the units not on the ends have no discernible space between them. That means there is no light coming into them from the east or the west. The one building that is visible in the plan has odd-sized windows facing east. These windows as well as the odd-sized windows facing front do not look like they are capable of being opened. Is this a place where human beings can thrive? To me, it looks more like a prison.
There is still time to amend the plans for this project, to make it a true “neighborhood” project where the character of the neighborhood invites good things to happen. Fiat lux.
Margaret Roussin, Hinsdale