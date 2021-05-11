To the editor: Stockbridge town elections this year open a very good opportunity to bring in a new and exciting voice to the Planning Board.
I plan to vote for Mark Mills, who I have known since he came to Stockbridge in 2014. Mark has a very good understanding of the challenges, problems and opportunities facing Stockbridge. Mark is a thoughtful leader and can help us understand those issues and take advantage of the opportunities. He does not seek the election because he has an agenda. He is seeking it because he loves Stockbridge and will be able to help guide us through the maze of regulations and obstacles we face in making long-term Planning Board decisions for Stockbridge. If you don’t know Mark, I would suggest you contact him and have a conversation. I am sure you will be pleased.
I also wish to offer my support for Chuck Cardillo. Chuck has proven to me that he can work with our professional staff and do what’s right for Stockbridge. Let’s keep moving Stockbridge forward, not backward.
Bronly Boyd, Stockbridge