To the editor: At the center of Stockbridge is the Cat and Dog Fountain.
It symbolizes that Stockbridge has been fighting like cats and dogs for 300 years.
The first of incorrect statements in Mr. Balfanz’s letter ("Vogt for Planning Board, McCaffrey for Select Board in Stockbridge," Eagle, April 28) is that Roxanne McCaffrey and Bill Vogt “earned the support of all voters in Stockbridge.” No candidate earns the support of all voters in Stockbridge. It would be impossible. It would not be the town with the Cat and Dog Fountain at its center.
Another statement that is incorrect is that Vogt and McCaffrey have been transparent. Both were warned of open meeting violations. I know because both read statements at public meetings to excuse, explain or correct those violations.
Pick your candidates. Vote your conscience, but please, get the facts first. I did my homework and am comfortable voting for Jaime Minacci for Select Board, and Lis Danish Wheeler and Kate Fletcher for Planning Board.
Michael Roisman, Stockbridge