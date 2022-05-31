To the editor: Like many people, I’ve been concerned about the rise of authoritarianism and its threats to our democracy.
But as my wife pointed out to me recently, it’s easy to forget that we already live in a country where the will of the people is often frustrated. Eighty-eight percent of Americans support background checks on all gun sales; 64 percent oppose overruling Roe v. Wade; 83 percent want the government to negotiate for lower drug prices; 58 percent favor making Election Day a federal holiday; 70 percent support constitutional limits on gerrymandering. Yet for various reasons, there is little prospect that any of these opinions will hold sway.
The result? Broadly popular, commonsense measures that would make our country better cannot be implemented. As Lincoln saw it, our constitution was designed to create a government “of the people, by the people, and for the people.” What went wrong?
Kevin Thomas, North Adams