To the editor: As a native of Lenox, I have attended and supported the Tanglewood Music Festival for more than 50 years. Sadly, I have experienced a change in attitude and behavior on the part of those employees and volunteers who work in guest services. The role of guest services should be to enhance and facilitate the experience patrons have while visiting Tanglewood, rather than enforcing a strict protocol similar to a penal institution. Admittedly, the recent spate of bad weather and lingering COVID concerns have contributed to some of the problem, but not all. There seems to me to be an air of self importance, and authority being exhibited, instead of a desire to accommodate and help.
On July 16, prior to the beginning of the concert, it began to rain hard and thunder. Lawn patrons were directed to seek shelter inside the shed for safety reasons. This accommodation was both appreciated and expected as it has long been the policy at Tanglewood. However, now the benches that were located on both sides of and in the rear of The Shed have been removed. In years past, these benches provided a place to accommodate lawn patrons seeking shelter from inclement weather. Now there is simply empty space under the protective roof of the shed. One might assume that this space would be utilized to offer unlucky lawn patrons the opportunity to bring their chairs under the roof, but you would be wrong.
After several attempts to appeal for some accommodation due to the rain, I and the other lawn patrons who hadn’t snuck into the hundreds of empty seats in The Shed were put out in the rain so that the vast empty space under the roof could remain empty.
It is a great shame that one of the finest music festivals in the world should be diminished by the boorish behavior of staff who don't have enough sense to allow people to get out of the rain.
Perhaps if it was a very large crowd, it would be impossible to accommodate everyone, but with a very sparse crowd, it is simply inexcusable to force patrons out into the rain when there is ample space to accommodate them with a dry spot to sit in. I strongly recommend that Tanglewood review its guest service policies to assure that customers are treated as guests, and not as inmates to be pushed around and controlled.
Paul Brazie, Pittsfield