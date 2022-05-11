To the editor: We live in a fractious time where many people distrust institutions, including the press.
A recent Eagle headline is an example of from where that distrusts stems. Monday’s paper had the front-page headline: “2 years before deadly police encounter, Estrella was arrested on firearms charges.” What the article actually says is that police believe that Mr. Estrella was threatened into taking the rap for the gun, most likely owned by a Mr. Moody.
Someone glancing at this front page headline could come away thinking that Mr. Estrella was a thug who got what was coming to him. The content of the article tells a very different story.
Our free press is a fragile institution. Please do better next time.
Andrea Sholler, Stockbridge