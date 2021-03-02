Misplaced loyalty
To the editor: The stain of the insurrection still hovers over America.
It is appalling that the majority of Republicans in the House and Senate continue to pledge allegiance to Donald Trump. What sane person would want to ally themselves with Trump after what happened on Jan. 6? His failure to take immediate steps to stop the violence demonstrated his lack of concern for the welfare of those defending the Capitol building. How can loyalty to Trump be justified?
Why are so many Republican officials willing to cast aside their integrity in order to remain on the good side of Trump? The answer is simple. They fear the loss of support from Trump’s base. They are willing to gamble their political careers on the premise that Trump’s base will remain strong enough to support their reelection bids despite the fact that tens of thousands of voters have left the Republican Party since the insurrection.
Our nation deserves better representation from elected officials. It takes two political parties working together for the common good of the American people to make our democracy thrive. America can ill afford the lack of leadership from the members of the House and Senate to continue. We must do our part to make sure they are held accountable.
Please write, email or call elected officials to express your displeasure over their misplaced loyalty. Their allegiance should be to their constituents. Ask them to address the serious issues at hand for you and me.
Beverly J. Tobin, Pittsfield