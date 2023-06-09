Letter: Missing the coverage of Berkshire Pride Festival

To the editor: This weekend was our annual Berkshire Pride Festival. ("Pride month kicks off in Pittsfield with flag raising at City Hall," Eagle, May 31.)
This festival carries so much weight and so much meaning to the LGBTQ+ community as well as the drag community in light of everything that is happening across our country. So you can understand my disappointment when there was no coverage and no photos from the day of our Pride festival. Instead what I found was a comment from The Berkshire Eagle on a post on Facebook that said, "We covered the beginning of Pittsfield Pride week on Wednesday, but unfortunately, this weekend was graduation day for many Berkshire High School students, and we wanted to give them some coverage as well."
What I'm hearing is that there was no way to find balance between two events that meant a lot to the community and to the families in the community. I attend Pride every year as a proud community member and have always remembered seeing The Berkshire Eagle cover it. For the first time ever this year, I entered Pride as a performer alongside my 9-year-old daughter. This year was an important one, as I previously stated earlier in my letter.
It's hard not to feel like this isn't an attack on our community. For the first time ever, I saw protesters at the drag pageant and somebody protesting at the Pride flag raising. You really missed the mark on this one, and I'm disappointed.
Misty Labshere, Pittsfield