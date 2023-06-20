Letter: Mission accomplished at Du Bois Center

To the editor: I would like to expand on the article regarding North Star Rare Books and the W.E.B. Du Bois Center in Great Barrington. ("After 26 years, Randy Weinstein has closed the Du Bois Center in Great Barrington. Where will his Black history artifacts go?," Eagle, June 6.)
North Star, long specializing in African Americana, has moved to a new location in Sheffield, without any plans of closing. The business has been around since the 1980s.
Several months ago, I decided to close the W.E.B. Du Bois Center (originally named the Museum of Civil Rights Pioneers) because I believed its mission had been largely fulfilled.
Ever since the center opened in 1997, I had envisioned native son W.E.B. Du Bois' legacy being integrated into the DNA of Great Barrington via honest community discourse, welcoming "Birthplace of W.E.B. Du Bois" road signs, annual Du Bois (birthday) Day celebrations, a school named after Du Bois, and the establishment of a town-appointed W.E.B. Du Bois Legacy Committee to "preserve and promote Du Bois' legacy as a scholar and activist for freedom." The unprecedented accomplishments were attributable to the Great Barrington Select Board, Legacy Committee members, Multicultural BRIDGE, the Du Bois Center and other tireless Du Bois advocates.
Many of the W.E.B. Du Bois-related artifacts that I have assembled over time, including books, letters and memorabilia, are intended for public display in Du Bois' hometown, where I hope they continue to inspire viewers to become Du Bois-like "activists for freedom."
I plan to continue artifact-hunting, writing and, along with Legacy Committee Vice Chair Gwendolyn VanSant, stirring up "good trouble" on Great Barrington's behalf.
Randy F. Weinstein, Sheffield
The writer is director of the W.E.B. Du Bois Center in Great Barrington and chair of the Great Barrington W.E.B. Du Bois Legacy Committee.